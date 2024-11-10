2 year warranty
11972U2510C2
11972U2510
11972U2510C2
Type of lamp: H7, H18
3500 K warm white light
+80% more brightness
Easy-fit LED bulb
Number of bulbs: 2
Upgrade your headlights without compromising your look! Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs project an elegant, warm white light, comparable to that of halogen headlights, giving your car a timeless appearance. Colour-match them with your other front lights and benefit from the improved brightness of LEDs. Experience the perfect blend of classic style and modern technology.
Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are designed to deliver a superior light beam compared to halogen bulbs in a compact, universal format. Leveraging the latest innovations in LED technology, they offer the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs while significantly enhancing beam performance with lower energy consumption. With up to 80% extra brightness**, Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs provide drivers with a better view of the road, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive safely.
With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Not compliant with ECE R37 regulations. For off-road use only.
Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.
2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.