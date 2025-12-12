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2 year warranty
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30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
Support
MG7940/75
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 16 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerEyebrow comb 6 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 4 mm
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
Multigroom series 7000Hair trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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