2 year warranty
S1141/00
This product
Shaver 1000 Series
Dry electric shaver
£ 44.99
Philips Shaver Series 3000
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 18.99
£ 44.99
£ 44.99
Electric Shaver
PowerCut Blades
4D Flex Heads
One-touch open
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.
The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head
4.0
of 5
1058
Reviews
Badongo
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Purchase
This was an emergency purchase owing to lost luggage and I am delighted with it. So much so that I am now using this as my go-to everyday shaver
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-28
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-28
Kentish Phil
23/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A close shave I don't mind having.
I purchased this to replace my old Philips shaver, which although it was till working okay, I was having to recharge the battery every couple of days. The new one was on special offer at Asda and was very good value for money. As expected (I've had many Philips shavers over the years), it gives a really good shave and so far, I am only having to charge it after around 10 days of daily use. Very happy with the product.
Pros
Good value, excellent shave, very quick to charge.
Cons
Doesn't come with a storage pouch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-09
Inver Kev
27/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent shave & great value
Another excellent shaver from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products all my adult life and this shaver is superb. The body is made from high quality materials and has a really good quality feel to it. The design makes it very easy to keep a good grip so getting a precise cut and finish is simple. The three floating cutting heads are very sharp so you can get a smooth, clean shave every time without getting any nicks or tugs. Battery life is very good between charges and keeping the cutting blades clean is super simple with a quick releases button, the head folds back giving easy access to the cutting heads. Excellent value and I'd recommend to anyone looking for a premium cut but without a premium price tag.
Pros
Great value, excellent cut, good battery life between charges, easy to clean and maintain.
Cons
Absolutely none.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.