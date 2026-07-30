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Shaver 1000 SeriesDry electric shaver

S1141/00

4
| (1058) Reviews
Fast, clean shave
Philips Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver gives you a fast, clean shave and good value. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and full washability make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

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This product

Shaver 1000 Series Dry electric shaver

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry electric shaver

£ 44.99

  • Philips Shaver Series 3000

    Philips Shaver Series 3000
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 18.99

£ 44.99

£ 44.99

Fast, clean shave

  • Electric Shaver

  • PowerCut Blades

  • 4D Flex Heads

  • One-touch open

PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Suitable for head shaving​

Suitable for head shaving​

The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1058

Reviews

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Purchase

This was an emergency purchase owing to lost luggage and I am delighted with it. So much so that I am now using this as my go-to everyday shaver

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-28

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-28

23/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A close shave I don't mind having.

I purchased this to replace my old Philips shaver, which although it was till working okay, I was having to recharge the battery every couple of days. The new one was on special offer at Asda and was very good value for money. As expected (I've had many Philips shavers over the years), it gives a really good shave and so far, I am only having to charge it after around 10 days of daily use. Very happy with the product.

Pros

Good value, excellent shave, very quick to charge.

Cons

Doesn't come with a storage pouch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-09

27/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent shave & great value

Another excellent shaver from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products all my adult life and this shaver is superb. The body is made from high quality materials and has a really good quality feel to it. The design makes it very easy to keep a good grip so getting a precise cut and finish is simple. The three floating cutting heads are very sharp so you can get a smooth, clean shave every time without getting any nicks or tugs. Battery life is very good between charges and keeping the cutting blades clean is super simple with a quick releases button, the head folds back giving easy access to the cutting heads. Excellent value and I'd recommend to anyone looking for a premium cut but without a premium price tag.

Pros

Great value, excellent cut, good battery life between charges, easy to clean and maintain.

Cons

Absolutely none.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-26

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 