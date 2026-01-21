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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver 1000 Series Dry electric shaver
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S1141/00
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Shaver series 1000Bracket
Shaver series 1000 & X3000Protective cap
USB Cable
Philips Shaver Series 3000 Replacement electric shaver heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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