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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 Wet and Dry electric shaver
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S7887/35
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (15)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
ShaversCharging Stand
AccessoriesQuick Clean Pod
Shavers Cleansing brush
USB Cable
SH71Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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