2 year warranty
Discontinued
For normal to oily skin
For daily use
Replace every 3 months
Easy to replace
10 x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
4.6
of 5
94
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nickyb
11/02/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
fantastic
these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Pola123
20/01/2015
United Kingdom
Revelation
Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Wordsofflowers
17/12/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Perfect
Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid