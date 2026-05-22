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Refurbished

Philips Avent Hands-freeRefurbished Double Electric Breast Pump

SCF532/11R1

4.6
| (174) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Free your hands. Free your time.
The Philips Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump is made for effective* and comfortable expression. It mimics your baby's rhythm and with power, gentleness and lightness, it's your ideal hands-free pump companion.
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This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

Free your hands. Free your time.

  • Mimics baby's drinking rhythm

  • Freedom while expressing

  • Easy to use, clean and assemble

  • Inclusive, seamless fit

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2 x faster than most other pumps**.

Quiet hospital-strength pumping

Quiet hospital-strength pumping

The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.

Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body's natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.

  2. Reference to pump suction frequency.

  3. based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.