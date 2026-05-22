2 year warranty
Refurbished
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2 x faster than most other pumps**.
The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body's natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
Reference to pump suction frequency.
based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.