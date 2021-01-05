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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF563/17
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (12)
Product (1)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Anti-colic baby bottle teats with anti-colic valve
Anti-colic baby bottle teats for a fast flow
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
Teat
Bottle and teat brush
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