2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lids
For safe storage and transport
Ideal for storing and transporting
The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sarelhy
11/02/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System
Wessel
25/03/2011
Nederland
Ideaal om de melk in te verzamelen, later ook voor eten te gebruiken om voorraad in te vriezen...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent-bewaarsysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent-bewaarsysteem
patrialpe
14/12/2013
España
Muy práctico sistema de almacenamiento de leche materna
Di pecho a mi hijo durante 15 meses, así que cuando a los 4 meses me tuve que incorporar a trabajar elegí el sistema de extracción de leche materna de Philips Avent para que las tomas de biberón que hiciera mientras yo estaba trabajando fueran también de leche materna. El almacenamiento VIA me permitía dejar guardada la leche necesaria cómodamente y luego, mediante un adaptador, ajustar el vaso a la tetina para no tener que pasar la leche a un biberón, con lo que ahorraba en no tener que limpiar el vaso y el biberón: con un sólo elemento lo hacía todo. Más adelante, el mismo sistema me sirvió para dejar preparados los vasitos de puré casero. VIA además tenía una forma que permitía guardar los vasos y tapas en poco espacio, metiendo unos dentro de otros. Lo único de lo que podría tener queja de VIA es la resistencia del material a las caídas.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System