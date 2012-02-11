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  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Storage System

SCF614/10

5
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Baby Bottle Steriliser

Baby Bottle Steriliser

SCF291/00

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Lids

Leak-proof twist-on system

Leak-proof twist-on system

For safe storage and transport

Perfect for 'on-the-go'

Perfect for 'on-the-go'

Ideal for storing and transporting

Use with the Philips Avent breast milk containers

The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System

25/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Ideaal om de melk in te verzamelen, later ook voor eten te gebruiken om voorraad in te vriezen...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent-bewaarsysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent-bewaarsysteem

14/12/2013

España

España

Muy práctico sistema de almacenamiento de leche materna

Di pecho a mi hijo durante 15 meses, así que cuando a los 4 meses me tuve que incorporar a trabajar elegí el sistema de extracción de leche materna de Philips Avent para que las tomas de biberón que hiciera mientras yo estaba trabajando fueran también de leche materna. El almacenamiento VIA me permitía dejar guardada la leche necesaria cómodamente y luego, mediante un adaptador, ajustar el vaso a la tetina para no tener que pasar la leche a un biberón, con lo que ahorraba en no tener que limpiar el vaso y el biberón: con un sólo elemento lo hacía todo. Más adelante, el mismo sistema me sirvió para dejar preparados los vasitos de puré casero. VIA además tenía una forma que permitía guardar los vasos y tapas en poco espacio, metiendo unos dentro de otros. Lo único de lo que podría tener queja de VIA es la resistencia del material a las caídas.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF614/10 Avent Storage System

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