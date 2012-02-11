ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Refill Cups

SCF616/10

3.9
| (10) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Baby Bottle Steriliser

Baby Bottle Steriliser

SCF291/00

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/00

Refurbished Steriliser

Refurbished Steriliser

SCF293/00R1

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Refill cups for milk storage (no lids included)

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • 240 ml

Leak-proof twist-on system

Leak-proof twist-on system

For safe storage and transport

Store your baby's feed

Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge or freezer.

Take your baby's feed to go

Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

10

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

3

11/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups

24/09/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent-bijvulbekers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent-bijvulbekers

08/10/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Einfach und sehr praktisch

Wir frieren in diesen Bechern Muttermilch ein, sie sind dafür einfach perfekt. Kein Auslaufen, stehen sicher, halten Geschirrspülen und Einfrieren problemlos aus - genau, was wir brauchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Nachfüllbecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Nachfüllbecher

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 