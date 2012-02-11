2 year warranty
Discontinued
240 ml
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge or freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
3.9
of 5
10
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Sarelhy
11/02/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Refill Cups
24/09/2011
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent-bijvulbekers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent-bijvulbekers
Schu
08/10/2014
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Einfach und sehr praktisch
Wir frieren in diesen Bechern Muttermilch ein, sie sind dafür einfach perfekt. Kein Auslaufen, stehen sicher, halten Geschirrspülen und Einfrieren problemlos aus - genau, was wir brauchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Nachfüllbecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF616/10 Avent Nachfüllbecher
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.