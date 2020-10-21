2 year warranty
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Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair