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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3555BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra-small, big-bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Technical specifications

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