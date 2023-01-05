Search terms

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3555RD/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE3555RD/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra-small, big-bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

        Headphones with mic

          Big beats, pumping bass

          Ultra-small, big-bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

            Big beats, pumping bass

            Compact design

            • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
            • In-ear

            2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

            Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.

            Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

            Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

            Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

            Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

            Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

            An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

            A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

            Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

            Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

            To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Frequency response
              10 -22 000  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Maximum power input
              20 mW
              Sensitivity
              103 dB

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              18.1  cm
              Width
              8.1  cm
              Height
              6  cm
              Gross weight
              0.127  kg
              Net weight
              0.039  kg
              Tare weight
              0.088  kg
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 72454 1

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Length
              37.5  cm
              Width
              17.9  cm
              Height
              13.9  cm
              Gross weight
              1.14  kg
              Net weight
              0.312  kg
              Tare weight
              0.828  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 72454 4

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Blister
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Width
              5  cm
              Depth
              2.7  cm
              Gross weight
              0.027  kg
              Net weight
              0.013  kg
              Tare weight
              0.014  kg
              EAN
              69 23410 72454 7

            • Connectivity

              Type of cable
              copper
              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated

            • Design

              Colour
              Red

            • Dimensions

              Product dimensions (WxDxH)
              2.1 cm*1.2 cm*1.85 cm
              Weight
              0.012  kg

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 89446 00607 0

