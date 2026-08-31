Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE3555RD/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra-small, big-bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.
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