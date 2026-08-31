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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3555RD/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra-small, big-bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.

Technical specifications

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