Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
SHE3855BL/00
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.
8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit.
Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
A high quality vacuum metallised matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
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