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In-ear headphones with mic

SHE3855BL/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver grey
Silver grey

Bright beats, punchy bass

Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.

See all benefits

High quality vacuum metallised matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Vacuum metallised, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

Vacuum metallised, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

A high quality vacuum metallised matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

Technical specifications

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