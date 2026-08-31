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Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

SHE3855RD/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver grey
Silver grey

Bright beats, punchy bass

Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.

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High quality vacuum metallised matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

Technical specifications

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