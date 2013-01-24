Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE8100BS/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      Deep and pure bass – always

      The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boast high-quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminium housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort.

        Deep and pure bass – always

        with solid metal housing

        • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

        Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

        The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

        Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

        Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

        The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

        Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

        Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

        Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

        Re-engineered 8.6-mm drivers for responsive deep bass

        Re-engineered 8.6-mm drivers for responsive deep bass

        Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

        This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

        Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

        Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          8 - -24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and gold

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 25970 70065 8
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0532  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0169  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.0363  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.1951  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70065 2
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.0507  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1444  kg
          Width
          8.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.8488  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70065 5
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.4056  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.4432  kg
          Width
          19.3  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          Height
          8  cm
          Weight
          0.0169  kg
          Width
          3  cm

