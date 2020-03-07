ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • High-Resolution Sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound

Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

TX2BK/00

4.4
| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
High-Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.
See all benefits

Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High-Resolution Sound

  • 13.5-mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

The lightweight brass metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

07/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

High-Res in-ear headphones

This Philips in-ear headphones TX2BK needs to be match with rubber ear-bud when listening. This product has excellent in high frequencies details though in low level background but If mismatch with rubber-bud you can’t hear low bass frequencies. I found that all 3 sets of buds in the package mismatch with my ears so I solved this problem with my old buds from “beat” and the music comes excellent. The sound of this product is almost flat, it can control mid-range in flat while showing details in high frequencies. I love ❤️ this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

23/12/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent earbuds, best so far

I have been using these earbuds for 2 years now. I have no negative feedback. The cable is intact. AUdio quality is superb. Connector is intact. Perfect wired earbuds so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

28/10/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goede Bluetooth oordopjes!

Geluidskwaliteit is heel goed. De bass is ook prima te noemen. Niet te zacht, niet te overdreven. Design vind ik zeer mooi. De platte kabel is ook mooi en prettig. Lange batterijduur. Bluetooth verbinding is goed. Merk zo goed als geen haperingen met mijn telefoon in mijn zak, ook tijdens het fietsen niet. Eigenlijk kan ik geen minpunten bedenken, behalve misschien de prijs. Ik vind het echter het geld zeker waard. Je krijgt er namelijk kwaliteit voor terug en waarschijnlijk zal je er ook heel lang plezier van hebben.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.