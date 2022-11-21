How do I reset the baby or parent unit of my Philips Avent Baby Connected Monitor?

2 year warranty
To reset the baby unit, press the on/off button for 10 seconds. The indicator light will flash orange and green, and the baby unit will reboot. The factory reset is complete once the indicator light turns solid green.
To reset the parent unit, follow the steps below:
Once the "Reset parent unit" pop-up message appears, press confirm. Your parent unit will begin to reset.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD921/26 , SCD923/26 , SCD951/26 .
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