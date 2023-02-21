Search terms

    LED work lights (32)
      Professional Penlight Premium Colour+
      Professional Penlight Premium Colour+

      LPL81X1/10

      • 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
      • 180 lm Spotlight
      • Daylight Colour Match (CRI 95)
      • Aluminium Housing, Rechargeable
      EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
      EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

      LUMRC120X1/10

      • High-quality LEDs
      • 90 lm/10 lm pointer
      • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
      • IK07 chocs resistant
      EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
      EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

      LUMRC120B1/10

      • High-quality LEDs
      • 90 lm/10 lm pointer
      • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
      • IK07 chocs resistant
      Professional LPL18
      Professional LPL18

      LPL18B1

      • High Quality LED x 5
      • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
      • Up to 8 h Autonomy
      • Powered with 3 AAA batteries
      Professional LPL19
      Professional LPL19

      LPL19B1

      • High Quality LED x 6
      • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
      • Up to 11h Autonomy / 3 x AAA
      • Water and Dust Protected IP54
      Professional Penlight Premium Gen2
      Professional Penlight Premium Gen2

      LPL28RECHX1

      • High Quality LED
      • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
      • Robust Aluminium Housing
      • Rechargeable with USB
      Professional PEN20S
      Professional PEN20S

      LPL67X1

      • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
      • Versatile hands-free use
      • 100 lm spotlight on the top
      • Long-life battery up to 4 H
      Professional CBL10
      Professional CBL10

      LPL35X1

      • High Quality LED
      • 330 lm
      • 5 metre cable
      • 360° Retractable Hook
      Xperion 6000 UV Pillar
      Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

      X60UVPIX1/10

      • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
      • 180 lm Spotlight + UV
      • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h)
      • High CRI and UV leak-detector
      Xperion 6000 Pillar
      Xperion 6000 Pillar

      X60PILLX1/10

      • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
      • 180 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h)
      • Ergonomic and foldable
      Xperion 6000 Pocket
      Xperion 6000 Pocket

      X60POCKX1/10

      • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
      • 100 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 3.5 h (Eco: 7 h)
      • Compact and flexible
      Xperion 6000 Line
      Xperion 6000 Line

      X60LINEX1/10

      • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
      • 120 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 8 h)
      • Durable with broad light beam
