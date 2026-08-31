2 year warranty
Discontinued
11067XUWX2
Brighter and more stylish
For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 T16 reverse signals [~W16W]. They are powerful and precise and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.
LED-T16 [~W16W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
Advanced automotive system
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colours for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well directed light, you'll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.
When reversing a car, your vision is limited. Due to your seated position, you can't see all angles at once. And reversing in the dark is even more treacherous. So it's no surprise that accidents are common when in reverse gear. Philips LED reverse lights provide a powerful daylight effect and up to 6000 K, better illuminating the area immediately behind your car. And the more you can see, the safer you will be.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.