    Ultinon Pro3100 SI

    Signalling bulb

    11866CU31B1
    Stand out from the crowd
      Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

      11866CU31B1

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and licence plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car or your licence plate with stylish effect, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

        Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

        Stand out from the crowd

        Stand out from the crowd

          Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

          Stand out from the crowd

            Ultinon Pro3100 SI

            Ultinon Pro3100 SI

            Signalling bulb

            Stand out from the crowd

            Durable and vibrant LED signalling

            LED-FEST 43 mm [˜Festoon 43 mm]
            • Number of bulbs: 1
            • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
            • Advanced automotive system

            Bright and stylish interior and number-plate lighting

            Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car and on your number plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these high-performance bulbs will also give you an eye-catching number plate. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.

            Optimised for enhanced visibility

            Whether it's for a reading light, glove compartment, number plate or boot lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

            Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

            You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional 43 mm 12 V signalling festoons (Philips Festoon 43 mm 12 V). Replacing your conventional 43 mm festoons with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

            Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

            Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

            Technical Specifications

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              3000 hrs

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6000K
              Lumens
              50

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              Transform your lights
              Product highlight
              • High brightness
              • Easy to install

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11866CU31B1
              Ordering code
              02212730

            • Outer pack information

              Height
              10.3  cm
              Length
              14.2  cm
              Width
              12.1  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              0.23  kg

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018022127
              EAN3
              8719018022134
              Packaging type
              B2

            • Packed product information

              Height
              13.5  cm
              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              1.5  cm
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10
              Pack Quantity
              2

            • Product description

              Application
              Interior lights, number plate and glove compartment lights, boot lights and number plate light
              Base
              SV8.5
              Designation
              LED-FEST 43 mm [˜Festoon 43 mm]
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              Ultinon Pro3100
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              LED-FEST 43 mm [˜Festoon 43 mm]

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              0.6  W
              Voltage
              12  V

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

