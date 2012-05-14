2 year warranty
12342VPB1
Type of lamp: H4
12 V, 60/55 W
Up to 60% more vision
Ultra-resistant car light
Number of bulbs: 1
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
DILLU8786
14/05/2012
United Kingdom
AWESOME PRODUCT FOR CAR
ITS AN AWESOME PRODUCT FOR CARS WHEN YOU ARE DRIVING ON HIGHWAYS I WOULD RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT.................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Greater safety and comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Greater safety and comfort
Jandejong
16/02/2013
Nederland
uitstekende kwaliteit lamp. zeer goede levensduur en lichtopbrengst
lampen nu 2,5 jaar in gebruik. niet dagelijks maar hebben al redelijk veel branduren achter de rug,en doen het nog uitstekend. lampen geven duidelijk witter en meer licht dan een standaard h4 lamp.ben zeer tevreden. lamp ziet degelijk uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort
hondaatje
16/02/2013
Nederland
uitstekende kwaliteit lamp. zeer goede levensduur en lichtopbrengst
lampen nu 2,5 jaar in gebruik. niet dagelijks maar hebben al redelijk veel branduren achter de rug,en doen het nog uitstekend. lampen geven duidelijk witter en meer licht dan een standaard h4 lamp.ben zeer tevreden. lamp ziet degelijk uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort