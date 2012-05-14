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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionPlusGreater safety and comfort

12342VPB1

3.9
| (7) Reviews
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips VisionPlus headlight bulbs produce 60% more vision, which allows drivers to see farther for greater safety and comfort. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today's demanding drivers.
See all benefits

Up to 60% more vision: fast reactions save lives

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Ultra-resistant car light

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

4
3
2

14/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

AWESOME PRODUCT FOR CAR

ITS AN AWESOME PRODUCT FOR CARS WHEN YOU ARE DRIVING ON HIGHWAYS I WOULD RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT.................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Greater safety and comfort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Greater safety and comfort

16/02/2013

Nederland

Nederland

uitstekende kwaliteit lamp. zeer goede levensduur en lichtopbrengst

lampen nu 2,5 jaar in gebruik. niet dagelijks maar hebben al redelijk veel branduren achter de rug,en doen het nog uitstekend. lampen geven duidelijk witter en meer licht dan een standaard h4 lamp.ben zeer tevreden. lamp ziet degelijk uit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort

16/02/2013

Nederland

Nederland

uitstekende kwaliteit lamp. zeer goede levensduur en lichtopbrengst

lampen nu 2,5 jaar in gebruik. niet dagelijks maar hebben al redelijk veel branduren achter de rug,en doen het nog uitstekend. lampen geven duidelijk witter en meer licht dan een standaard h4 lamp.ben zeer tevreden. lamp ziet degelijk uit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisionPlus 12342VPB1 Meer veiligheid en comfort

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