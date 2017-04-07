2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342WHVB1
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 1
12 V, 60/55 W
Style
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Willempieces
07/04/2017
Nederland
Gewoon goed
Als natuurkundige heb ik het voordeel dat ik een beeld heb bij 4300 K en 1500 lux, maar dit vertaalt zich bij dit product ook als geweldige zichtbaarheid. 4300 K is nog een beetje gelig, dat ligt niet aan Philips maar aan het feit dat 4300 K geel is. Als Philips 4300 K als perfect wit zou kunnen laten lijken wonnen ze dit jaar nog de nobelprijs. Als je echt wit licht wil, zoek dan naar 6000 K of 8000 K, maar wees bereid (veel) meer te betalen dan dit erg scherp geprijsd product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Koplampen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Koplampen
Toño57
15/01/2017
España
Las mas blancas que he probado
He probado todo tipo de bombillas. Estas creo que dan la luz mas blanca de todas. De momento no se han fundido, llevo casi dos años con ellas. Las recomiendo encarecidamente. El problema es encontrarlas, no están disponibles en la mayoría de establecimientos.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros
salvi
25/11/2014
España
Mas luz y mas blanca. Cumple lo que promete
Destacan su mayor luminosidad y alcance que las lamparas que trae de serie un el nissan juke(H4). La unica preocupacion la duracion tanto de la lampara como la del faro dado que la temperatura aumenta considerablemente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros
Compared to standard halogen lamps
Application varies per bulb type