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  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive

Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12342WHVB1

3.4
| (5) Reviews
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
See all benefits

Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Style

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

2

07/04/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Gewoon goed

Als natuurkundige heb ik het voordeel dat ik een beeld heb bij 4300 K en 1500 lux, maar dit vertaalt zich bij dit product ook als geweldige zichtbaarheid. 4300 K is nog een beetje gelig, dat ligt niet aan Philips maar aan het feit dat 4300 K geel is. Als Philips 4300 K als perfect wit zou kunnen laten lijken wonnen ze dit jaar nog de nobelprijs. Als je echt wit licht wil, zoek dan naar 6000 K of 8000 K, maar wees bereid (veel) meer te betalen dan dit erg scherp geprijsd product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Koplampen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Koplampen

15/01/2017

España

España

Las mas blancas que he probado

He probado todo tipo de bombillas. Estas creo que dan la luz mas blanca de todas. De momento no se han fundido, llevo casi dos años con ellas. Las recomiendo encarecidamente. El problema es encontrarlas, no están disponibles en la mayoría de establecimientos.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros

25/11/2014

España

España

Mas luz y mas blanca. Cumple lo que promete

Destacan su mayor luminosidad y alcance que las lamparas que trae de serie un el nissan juke(H4). La unica preocupacion la duracion tanto de la lampara como la del faro dado que la temperatura aumenta considerablemente

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVB1 Faros delanteros

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type