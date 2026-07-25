2 year warranty
Discontinued
12636C1
Type of lamp: HS1
Pack of: 1
12 V, 35/35 W
The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.
Offering up to 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
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