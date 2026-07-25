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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe
  • Feel safe, ride safe

Discontinued

PremiumVision MotoMotorcycle headlights

12636C1

Feel safe, ride safe
Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price. For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs!
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Up to 30% more vision

Feel safe, ride safe

  • Type of lamp: HS1

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 35/35 W

The best value choice

The best value choice

The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.

30% more vision

30% more vision

Offering up to 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

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