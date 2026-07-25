2 year warranty
Discontinued
127916000KX2
LED-T10 [~W5W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
Experience more light
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your interior and exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicator signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Bright signalling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Vision LED signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Vision LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.