2 year warranty
Discontinued
220P4LPYES/00
P Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680 x 1050
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
jordy71
18/03/2013
Italia
ottimo monitor
Ho appena comprato e configurato il philips come monitor secondario per mac book pro 13 (metà 2010). Finalmente ho risolto il problema dei font che si vedevano sfuocati con gli altri monitor da me testati. Ora con il philips riesco a lavorare su file word e excel senza un decadimento dei font eccessivo. Non ho mai capito perchè in ambiente windows tutti gli altri monitor avessero un decadimento dei font (aprendo per esempio un file excel su schermo esterno, rispetto al monitor dell apple). Le immagini inoltre sono molto buone, colori brillanti ed uniformi su tutta la superficie del pannello. Mi sento di consigliarlo sia per uso domestico/office che grafico.
This review was made for Brilliance 220P4LPYES Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED
This review was made for Brilliance 220P4LPYES Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED