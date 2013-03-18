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  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

220P4LPYES/00

5
| (1) Review
Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post-consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
See all benefits

with PowerSensor saves energy bills

Sustainable eco design display

  • P Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

  • 1680 x 1050

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

18/03/2013

Italia

Italia

ottimo monitor

Ho appena comprato e configurato il philips come monitor secondario per mac book pro 13 (metà 2010). Finalmente ho risolto il problema dei font che si vedevano sfuocati con gli altri monitor da me testati. Ora con il philips riesco a lavorare su file word e excel senza un decadimento dei font eccessivo. Non ho mai capito perchè in ambiente windows tutti gli altri monitor avessero un decadimento dei font (aprendo per esempio un file excel su schermo esterno, rispetto al monitor dell apple). Le immagini inoltre sono molto buone, colori brillanti ed uniformi su tutta la superficie del pannello. Mi sento di consigliarlo sia per uso domestico/office che grafico.

This review was made for Brilliance 220P4LPYES Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED

This review was made for Brilliance 220P4LPYES Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED

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