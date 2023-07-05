2 year warranty
Discontinued
220S4LCB/00
S Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680 x 1050
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Piri1974
05/07/2023
België
Perfect office scherm.
Ik heb er op kantoor zo eentje, en voor thuis tijdens m'n telewerk heb ik hetzelfde scherm. Het is erg goed voor de ogen, met redelijk grote letters. Ik werk er dus al enkele jaren elke dag mee, en ik kan er niet over klagen.
Pros
Goed scherm.
Cons
Geen ingebouwde luidspreker.
This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
winkmarc
21/06/2013
België
Verified buyer
uitstekende monitor, eenvoudig in gebruik en aanpasbaar aan mijn noden
Vermits ik vaak met Photoshop werk, is dit een verademing: mijn oude 15 inch monitor voldeed niet meer om het aanbrengen van fijne details, ook al omdat mijn zicht achteruit is gegaan. Ik kan nu werken op volledige schermgrootte.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting