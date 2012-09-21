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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

220V3LSB/00

4.5

| (15) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensure rich, bright images make it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

LED technology for natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Attractive slim, glossy design

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

15

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

21/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips led monitor 236v3lsb

VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

hij doet het perfect in alle opzichten

perfect scherm met een zeer helder beeld, ook de grootte is voor mij ideaal,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed product

Ik ben zeer tevreden over dit product. De heldere beeld kwaliteit en het lage energie verbruik spreekt mij zeer aan. Het is voor mij een plezier om voor dit beeldscherm te zitten en te werken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

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