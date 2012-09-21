Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensure rich, bright images make it a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.5
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
akkey
21/07/2013
Nederland
hij doet het perfect in alle opzichten
perfect scherm met een zeer helder beeld, ook de grootte is voor mij ideaal,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
pummeke
23/06/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed product
Ik ben zeer tevreden over dit product. De heldere beeld kwaliteit en het lage energie verbruik spreekt mij zeer aan. Het is voor mij een plezier om voor dit beeldscherm te zitten en te werken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor