2 year warranty
Discontinued
Slim, attractive LED display with natural colours
With a slim, attractive design, this new generation 221EL2 Full HD LED display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
54.6 cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
The new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than the previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!
"Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilise up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlights has been reduced significantly and eliminated completely in monitors with LED backlights. Visit Philips at http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing colour gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
4.3
of 5
60
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
WrinklyRocker
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Smart Monitor
Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch