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Discontinued

LED monitor with Touch Control

221EL2SB/00

4.3

| (60) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Slim, attractive LED display with natural colours

With a slim, attractive design, this new generation 221EL2 Full HD LED display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs

See all benefits

Slim, attractive LED display with natural colours

  • 54.6 cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Slim design for a modern look

The new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than the previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!

Eco-friendly materials that meet international standards

"Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilise up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlights has been reduced significantly and eliminated completely in monitors with LED backlights. Visit Philips at http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing colour gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

60

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value monitor with everything you need

I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

spledid picture qualit

Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Smart Monitor

Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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