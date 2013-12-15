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  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

221T1SB/00

4

| (16) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combining HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

See all benefits

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 55 cm (21.5") w T-line

  • 1920 x 1080 Full HD

MPEG4 HDTV reception via DVBT tuner

HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without an additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programmes and other rich multimedia content in Digital Quality

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

16

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

1

15/12/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Top TV

Deze TV geeft een haarscherp beeld. Gemakkelijk te bedienen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 201T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 201T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

handig en makkelijk

Het product voldoet uitstekend als monitor/TV/HDMI scherm

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

29/11/2020

España

España

Sonido espectacular e imagen muy bien

Compre de segunda mano y estoy sorprendido: trabajo en casa y uso como monitor y despues como tele. Funciona con mi PC sobre coneccion VGA y con mi Mac por cable mini-displayport a la entrada HDMI . Ambos muy bien aunque el VGA es un poco mas nitido. Y el sonido es una maravilla. No hace falta "cine en cas".

Pros

Sonido, entradas... recepcion de señal

Cons

de verdad: NADA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Date of Use 2019-11-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Date of Use 2019-11-29

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