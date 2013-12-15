2 year warranty
Discontinued
Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combining HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
55 cm (21.5") w T-line
1920 x 1080 Full HD
HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without an additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programmes and other rich multimedia content in Digital Quality
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.0
of 5
16
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Arnold1990
15/12/2013
Nederland
Top TV
Deze TV geeft een haarscherp beeld. Gemakkelijk te bedienen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 201T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 201T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
pollens
09/10/2011
Nederland
handig en makkelijk
Het product voldoet uitstekend als monitor/TV/HDMI scherm
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Capsael
29/11/2020
España
Sonido espectacular e imagen muy bien
Compre de segunda mano y estoy sorprendido: trabajo en casa y uso como monitor y despues como tele. Funciona con mi PC sobre coneccion VGA y con mi Mac por cable mini-displayport a la entrada HDMI . Ambos muy bien aunque el VGA es un poco mas nitido. Y el sonido es una maravilla. No hace falta "cine en cas".
Pros
Sonido, entradas... recepcion de señal
Cons
de verdad: NADA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Date of Use 2019-11-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Date of Use 2019-11-29