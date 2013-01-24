Home
    22AV2025B/00
      Professional TV

      22AV2025B/00

      MediaSuite BT Remote Control

      Easy-to-use remote control with Bluetooth® and built-in microphone for use with Google Assistant-enabled Philips MediaSuite TVs. Dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons provide faster access to more content.

      Professional TV

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

        MediaSuite BT Remote Control

        Built-in microphone

        • MediaSuite
        • Remote Control

        Bluetooth® connectivity

        Provides a direct wireless connection to the TV, enabling access to Google Assistant. Bluetooth® also means control from a greater distance without the need to be directly in front of the TV.

        Built-in microphone

        A built-in microphone enables voice activated control for greater convenience, including commands for Google Assistant, content searching and feature control of other apps.

        YouTube button for quick access

        A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

        Cast button for easy streaming

        A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop

        Multi-RC settings memory

        Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

        Low-battery detection

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen, allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          205 x 53 x 20 mm
          Product dimension (W x D x H) inch
          8.05 x 2.08 x 0.79  inch

        • Battery

          Type
          2 x AAA (Not Included)

