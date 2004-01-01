Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    22AV2204A/00
    • Hygienic Remote Control Hygienic Remote Control Hygienic Remote Control
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      22AV2204A/00

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hygienic Remote Control

      Hygienic remote control with anti-microbial material. A cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Hygienic Remote Control

        Effortless functionality.

        • Remote Control

        Hygienic, anti-microbial and cavity-free

        The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design makes this hygienic remote control easily cleanable and free from germs.

        Super-long battery life

        Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.

        Clear layout for effortless operation

        Take control with effortless operation at your fingertips. A natural layout gives this remote control an intuitive feel with access to all of the TV's features set neatly in place.

        Multi-RC settings memory

        Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Low-battery detection

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen, allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Battery

          Type
          2 x AA (Not Included)

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          215 x 46 x 23 mm
          Product dimension (W x D x H) inch
          8.46 x 1.81 x 0.91  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.