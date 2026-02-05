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Brilliance LED Monitor

Discontinued

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BrillianceLED Monitor

234CL2SB/00

Brilliance LED Monitor

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Smartcontrolsoftware

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 7.3 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 533.7 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting