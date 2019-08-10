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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

240B7QPTEB/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Crisp views, efficient performance

The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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with PowerSensor

Crisp views, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 24 (24.1"/61.1 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high-resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to maintain a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/08/2019

Italia

Italia

un po' difficile da configurare

un po' difficile da configurare, il cavo USB era difettoso lo ho dovuto sostituire. ma rimane sempre al top dei monitor lcd

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPTEB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPTEB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse