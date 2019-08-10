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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
240B7QPTEB/01
Crisp views, efficient performance
The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
24 (24.1"/61.1 cm diag.)
1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high-resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to maintain a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
jackie58
10/08/2019
Italia
un po' difficile da configurare
un po' difficile da configurare, il cavo USB era difettoso lo ho dovuto sostituire. ma rimane sempre al top dei monitor lcd
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPTEB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPTEB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse