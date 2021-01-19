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  • Energy Label Europe E
    Stunning colour, stylish design
  • Stunning colour, stylish design
  • Stunning colour, stylish design
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Stunning colour, stylish design
  • Stunning colour, stylish design
  • Stunning colour, stylish design

Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E9QDSB/00

3.4
| (28) Reviews

1 award

Stunning colour, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
See all benefits

Stunning colour, stylish design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-7185178

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

28

Reviews

19/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent monitor!

I've purchased it 2 days ago and I'm very satisfied. The colours, image quality are perfect with HDMI connection and the stand looks luxurious. Simply the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

04/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mr. Jezza

This product is exactly as described, good for games and photos. Only one down are internal speakers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E9QDSB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

30/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor! Works well!

This is a bargained priced monitor with a built in speaker! Great value for money!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QDSB LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  5. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.