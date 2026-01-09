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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C Dock

328P6VUBREB/00

3.4
| (14) Reviews
Simplify your connections
This Philips Brilliance monitor with USB-C docking reduces cable clutter. View vivid, crisp 4K UHD images, securely connect to intranet and re-charge your notebook all at the same time with a single USB-C cable.
See all benefits

with USB-C docking monitor

Simplify your connections

  • P Line

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Built-in USB-C docking station

Built-in USB-C docking station

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.

Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

This monitor features a built-in USB-C connector that meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and/or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.4

of 5

14

Reviews

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Type C Docking Station Built in + Bright Screen

I wanted to upgrade my old dell and I also wanted to buy a quality docking station. I got all in one. Positives +ve USB-C One-Cable Docking: This is the standout feature. A single USB-C cable handles three things at once: it sends video from your laptop to the monitor, charges your laptop (up to 60W), and connects all your peripherals (mouse, keyboard, internet) to your computer. High Dynamic Range (DisplayHDR 600): Unlike standard monitors, this screen is exceptionally bright (600 nits peak). It provides deeper blacks and more vibrant highlights, making it excellent for media consumption and creative work. +1 Ultra Wide-Color Technology: It supports a massive color gamut (138% sRGB and 94% Adobe RGB), which means colors look more "true-to-life" and saturated compared to standard office monitors. Built-in Gigabit Ethernet: The monitor has a physical RJ-45 port on the back, allowing you to plug your internet router directly into the screen. SmartErgoBase: The stand is highly adjustable, allowing for height, tilt, swivel, and even 90° rotation (portrait mode) to help reduce neck strain. Negatives Wifi - No 5G or latest WiFi compatibilities to enhance my laptop experience. 1G - Ethernet cable not provided Speakers sounds is very basic

Pros

Tyle C + Docking Station + Two way communication with laptop + 4K + Bright Screen

Cons

Poor speaker + No Wifi + no 1Gb Cable included

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good monitor

Monitor has very good technical data, displays colors in 10-bit color depth and supports HDR. Some bright spots in corners...

Pros

10 bit color, HDR, contrast

Cons

bright spots in corners

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

26/03/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Der Bildschirm hat ein tolles Bild

Problemloser Anschluss an Notebook und PC. Sehr einfache Einrichtung, vielfältige Einstellmöglichkeiten bei der Ansicht (.Z.B Office, Fotos, etc.)

Cons

Lieferzeit war länger als erwartet, aber noch im Rahmen (drei Wochen etwa)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD-Monitor mit USB-C-Dockingstation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD-Monitor mit USB-C-Dockingstation

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Disclaimers

  1. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  2. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  3. Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Brightness (typical): 400 cd/m²

  6. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  10. If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.

  11. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  12. The monitor may look different from feature images.