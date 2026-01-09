2 year warranty
Discontinued
328P6VUBREB/00
P Line
32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
This monitor features a built-in USB-C connector that meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and/or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.
3.4
of 5
14
Reviews
TheWhiteWater
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Type C Docking Station Built in + Bright Screen
I wanted to upgrade my old dell and I also wanted to buy a quality docking station. I got all in one. Positives +ve USB-C One-Cable Docking: This is the standout feature. A single USB-C cable handles three things at once: it sends video from your laptop to the monitor, charges your laptop (up to 60W), and connects all your peripherals (mouse, keyboard, internet) to your computer. High Dynamic Range (DisplayHDR 600): Unlike standard monitors, this screen is exceptionally bright (600 nits peak). It provides deeper blacks and more vibrant highlights, making it excellent for media consumption and creative work. +1 Ultra Wide-Color Technology: It supports a massive color gamut (138% sRGB and 94% Adobe RGB), which means colors look more "true-to-life" and saturated compared to standard office monitors. Built-in Gigabit Ethernet: The monitor has a physical RJ-45 port on the back, allowing you to plug your internet router directly into the screen. SmartErgoBase: The stand is highly adjustable, allowing for height, tilt, swivel, and even 90° rotation (portrait mode) to help reduce neck strain. Negatives Wifi - No 5G or latest WiFi compatibilities to enhance my laptop experience. 1G - Ethernet cable not provided Speakers sounds is very basic
Pros
Tyle C + Docking Station + Two way communication with laptop + 4K + Bright Screen
Cons
Poor speaker + No Wifi + no 1Gb Cable included
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
dorol
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good monitor
Monitor has very good technical data, displays colors in 10-bit color depth and supports HDR. Some bright spots in corners...
Pros
10 bit color, HDR, contrast
Cons
bright spots in corners
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
derdaauslalo
26/03/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Der Bildschirm hat ein tolles Bild
Problemloser Anschluss an Notebook und PC. Sehr einfache Einrichtung, vielfältige Einstellmöglichkeiten bei der Ansicht (.Z.B Office, Fotos, etc.)
Cons
Lieferzeit war länger als erwartet, aber noch im Rahmen (drei Wochen etwa)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD-Monitor mit USB-C-Dockingstation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VUBREB LCD-Monitor mit USB-C-Dockingstation
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Brightness (typical): 400 cd/m²
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.