Experience Ambilight for 100 days

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2 year warranty

Welcome gift -10%*

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  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
  • Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.

New

QLED4K Ambilight TV

65PQS8501/12

Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
Brace yourself for 4K QLED colour brilliance. Immersive Ambilight. Dolby Atmos with 3D cinema-like sound. With Titan OS to bring everything you love to watch with ease, this TV doesn't just enhance the moment, it commands a better viewing experience.
See all benefits

Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.

  • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV

  • 4K QLED

  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

  • Dolby Atmos®

There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

AmbiScape -sync your smart bulbs to the action

AmbiScape -sync your smart bulbs to the action

Step into a new dimension of entertainment. AmbiScape extends Ambilight beyond the TV, syncing with your smart lights to transform your room into a living canvas. Feel every scene, every beat and every moment as your surroundings react in real time—pulling you deeper into the experience.

4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's quantum dot colour brilliance. With 4K (UHD) it adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour every detail as you watch scene by scene.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv

  4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp

  5. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  6. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com

  7. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  8. Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.

  9. Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.

  10. Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.

  11. Apple, AirPlay and Apple Home are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.