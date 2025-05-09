2 year warranty
BHD017/40
1800 W
ThermoProtect setting
This 1800W hairdryer creates high airflow and drying power, for beautiful and salon like results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting with the constant airflow temperature allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair¡¯s natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Lutta
09/05/2025
België
Verified buyer
Super
Zeer handig in gebruik,verschillende standen om te drogen,superfijn
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD017/40 Föhn
This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD017/40 Föhn