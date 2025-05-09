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  • Easy care for your hair
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  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
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  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair
  • Easy care for your hair

DryCare EssentialHairdryer

BHD017/40

5
| (1) Review
Easy care for your hair
The Philips ThermoProtect Essential hairdryer with 1800W power enables you to dry hair quickly, while the ThermoProtect setting offers extra care. With 6 flexible heat and speed settings, it is designed to meet different drying needs.
See all benefits

Easy care for your hair

  • 1800 W

  • ThermoProtect setting

1800W for fast drying

1800W for fast drying

This 1800W hairdryer creates high airflow and drying power, for beautiful and salon like results every day.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature setting with the constant airflow temperature allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair¡¯s natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

Dryer: 6 heat/speed setting for full flexibility

Dryer: 6 heat/speed setting for full flexibility

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

09/05/2025

België

België

Verified buyer

Super

Zeer handig in gebruik,verschillende standen om te drogen,superfijn

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD017/40 Föhn

This review was made for DryCare Essential BHD017/40 Föhn

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