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BHD017/40
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User manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (3)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
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