Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
BHD501/00
Fast drying, with no heat damage**
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hair Dryer
Total:
recurring payment
The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.
The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
Attachments
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Caring technologies
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.