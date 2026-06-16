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StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

Discontinued

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StraightCare EssentialThermoProtect straightener

BHS375/00

StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 559.5 kB
  • 16 June 2026

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1023.3 kB
  • 18 April 2022

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