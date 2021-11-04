2 year warranty
Discontinued
ThermoProtect technology
Ionic care for shiny hair
Keratin-infused plates
6 LED temperature settings
ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.
4.7
of 5
51
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Stijltang
04/11/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijne stijltang..vlug op temperatuur.
Voor een goede prijs een fijne stijltang, handig ophanglusje
Pros
Vlug op temperatuur.
Cons
Het kleine aan/uit knopje
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS377/00 ThermoProtect-stijltang
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS377/00 ThermoProtect-stijltang
Sina123
20/04/2022
Deutschland
Super
Sieht sehr hochwertig aus und glättet selbst locken ohne Probleme. Durch die verschiedenen Stufen kann man schnell und problemlos den Hitzegrad wählen. Bin wirklich sehr begeistert und kann es nur empfehlen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect Haarglätter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect Haarglätter
Linag
17/04/2019
Sverige
Wow
Super nöjd. Förutom att den är snygg och lätt att använda så gav den håret en härlig glans. Blev fort varm och så bra att man kan reglerna temperaturen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect-plattång
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect-plattång