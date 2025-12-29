2 year warranty
For legs and body
With massage cap
Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.
Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.
A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.
4.5
of 5
136
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Godiva25
29/12/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Long lasting smoothness
Great little epilator at an affordable price. I found it just as effective as a more expensive model I had. It’s not completely pain-free, but you definitely get used to it after a few sessions. The results last a long time, which is a big plus. It’s comfortable to hold and easy to use. Although it only has one speed setting, it’s fast enough for my needs. I originally thought the corded design might be a bit of a pain, but I actually prefer it. You don't have to worry about the battery running out halfway through a hair removal session!
Pros
Lightweight, Comfortable to hold, No charging required
Cons
No massage rollers to ease pain, One speed setting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Charlvd
16/12/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use
So easy to use. Achieved great results. Results lasted almost 28 days. Simple to use and gentle on the skin. Will definitely be using from now on. My skin feels soft and smooth. A great product
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Only use when plugged in
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Aysenbur
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips employee
Amazing
[Employee of philipsglobal] I’m really impressed with this Philips epilator. It’s compact, lightweight, and very easy to use. Despite its small size, it removes hair effectively and leaves the skin smooth for weeks. The design is simple but very practical, and the device feels comfortable in the hand. The charging cable and accessories are good quality, and the instructions are clear and easy to follow. Overall, it’s a great product for anyone looking for an affordable and efficient epilator. Definitely worth the purc
Pros
Long battery life, easy to us
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator
87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.