I really like how small the box is. It makes the epilator easy to carry on my travels. The epilator itself is pretty small and very light. It is easy to use, as it has only one speed level and one button to turn on/off. That speed is very fast though. The epilator does what it says: you can do lower legs in less than 10 minutes. I would say that is possible because it has lots of tweezers, which are all very good. Because the tweezers are so good, after epilation the skin is very smooth. On the other hand, I would say one speed is not exactly very good, as you cannot choose the level of pain. There are no massage rollers and having only one speed it makes the epilation slightly more painful, particularly on the armpits and bikini line. For me the best features of this epilator are the speed, the excellent quality of the tweezers, that leave a smooth skin, the lightness of the epilator, which makes it very easy to handle and the simple design (only one button). Also, the epilator is so easy to clean and to charge. In my case, the smoothness of skin lasted about 3 weeks, then hair started growing again. So, it is a lasting result, which is great. There are minor negative aspects, and here I would mention the lack of massage rollers and the lack of speed levels, which make the epilation slightly more painful in some areas of the body (particularly for beginners). Also, I would have liked a longer cable, as the sockets in my house are not all very accessible. This epilator is pretty noisy, but it does a good job.