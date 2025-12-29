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  • Gentle and smooth
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Epilator Series 2000Corded Epilator

BRE227/00

4.5
| (136) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Gentle and smooth
Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*
See all benefits

Kind to you and your skin

Gentle and smooth

  • For legs and body

  • With massage cap

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

Easy tweezy epilation

Easy tweezy epilation

Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

Sustainable smoothness

Sustainable smoothness

A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

136

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

29/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Long lasting smoothness

Great little epilator at an affordable price. I found it just as effective as a more expensive model I had. It’s not completely pain-free, but you definitely get used to it after a few sessions. The results last a long time, which is a big plus. It’s comfortable to hold and easy to use. Although it only has one speed setting, it’s fast enough for my needs. I originally thought the corded design might be a bit of a pain, but I actually prefer it. You don't have to worry about the battery running out halfway through a hair removal session!

Pros

Lightweight, Comfortable to hold, No charging required

Cons

No massage rollers to ease pain, One speed setting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

16/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

So easy to use. Achieved great results. Results lasted almost 28 days. Simple to use and gentle on the skin. Will definitely be using from now on. My skin feels soft and smooth. A great product

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Only use when plugged in

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

18/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Amazing

[Employee of philipsglobal] I’m really impressed with this Philips epilator. It’s compact, lightweight, and very easy to use. Despite its small size, it removes hair effectively and leaves the skin smooth for weeks. The design is simple but very practical, and the device feels comfortable in the hand. The charging cable and accessories are good quality, and the instructions are clear and easy to follow. Overall, it’s a great product for anyone looking for an affordable and efficient epilator. Definitely worth the purc

Pros

Long battery life, easy to us

Cons

No

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE229/00 Corded Epilator

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Disclaimers

  1. 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.