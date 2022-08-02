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Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

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Epilator Series 2000Corded Epilator

BRE227/00

Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 44.4 kB
  • 7 August 2026

Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 26 February 2026

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