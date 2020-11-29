Home
    Satinelle Essential

    Corded compact epilator

    BRE285/00
    Epilation made easy
      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRE285/00
      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

        Satinelle Essential

        Satinelle Essential

        Corded compact epilator

        Epilation made easy

        Smooth skin for weeks

        • With opti-light
        • For legs and sensitive areas
        • + 7 accessories
        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

        Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

        Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

        Unique built-in light ensures fewer hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Shaving head and comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and comb for a close shave

        The shaving head and comb provide a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas.

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

        Includes massage cap

        Includes massage cap

        Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

        Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

        Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

        The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between epilation.

        Travel pouch

        Travel pouch

        Travel pouch for storage and transportation

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Epilation system
          Efficient epilation system
          Epilation discs
          Gentle tweezing discs

        • Design

          Handle
          Compact

        • Features

          Corded
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Opti-light
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Shaving head
          Yes
          Shaving head comb
          Yes
          Trimming head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Massage cap
          Yes
          Exfoliation glove
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15  V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

