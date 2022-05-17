2 year warranty
With opti-light
For legs and sensitive areas
+ 7 accessories
Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks
Unique built-in light ensures fewer hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.
2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.
4.4
of 5
474
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Teknophope
17/05/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great little epilator
My wife has used this device and reports it's a lot easier and less messy/smelly than using cream. Washable head is great idea
Pros
Quick,good results
Cons
Slightly painful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Fari83
19/07/2021
United Kingdom
Amazing epilator
So easy to use this epilator, gets all the hair, the cord is quite long. It’s very easy to clean, it comes with a small brush so you can easily keep it free from hair. It’s just the right size to fit in your palm. I would recommend to family and friends
Pros
Long cord, easy to use & clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
HappyWendy
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Amazing epilator
Brilliant product. Bought my first Phillips epilator 30 years ago!! It’s been a faithful piece of equipment ... nothing lasts forever ☹️ but I was amazed to see almost the same product virtually unchanged 30 years later ... totally recommend this product!!!
Pros
I use almost everywhere
Cons
Not suitable for bikini line
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator