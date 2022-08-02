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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator
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BRE285/00
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (5)
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Satinelle EssentialEpilation head
EpilatorExfoliation glove
Pouch
Satinelle EssentialCleaning brush
Satinelle EssentialShaving head
Satinelle EssentialPower adapter
Satinelle EssentialEpilation head coupler unit
Satinelle EssentialTrimming head
Satinelle EssentialTrimming Comb
Tweezers kit
Philips AdvancedPen trimmer for on-the-go touch-ups
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator
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