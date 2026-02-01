Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Troubleshooting and support

    Epilator Series 8000
    Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

    BRE708/00
    View product specifications
    BRE708/00 Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry NEW
    On this page

    Get the most out of your product

    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
    How to take care of your epilation set
    How to take care of your epilation set
    Log in or create an account

    Register your product

    You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus, it's quick and easy.
    Register now

    Manuals and Documentation

    Troubleshooting & repair

    Is your product not working as it should? Find the solution here.

    Choose subject
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions

    Warranty and service

    Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.