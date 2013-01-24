Home
    wireless portable speaker

    BT2000B/00
      wireless portable speaker

      BT2000B/00
      Stretch the speaker in sound and size

      Bring music to your adventures with a compact, rugged and easily carried speaker that can be strapped to any bag. Anti-clip technology gives better sound for its size. When you want more, just pull it open. Music lasts for half a day. See all benefits

        Stretch the speaker in sound and size

        • Bluetooth
        • Rechargeable battery
        • 2 W
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

        Pull out the speaker for better-quality sound

        Pull out the speaker for better-quality sound

        This expandable speaker can be shrunk down for music on the go or opened up for better quality sound, simply grab it at the top and bottom and pull.

        Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

        Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

        Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.

        Up to 12 hours music playtime

        Up to 12 hours music playtime

        Play your music loud any time, anywhere with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours. Listen to all your music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenience of looking for electrical outlets, giving you total freedom of movement and a half-day of musical entertainment.

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        Carry it anywhere with the included finely knitted strip

        In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashionable sneakers and their vividly coloured shoe laces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.

        Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

        Philips awards its 'Green' logo only to its most environmentally friendly products, so you can be rest assured that you are making the right environmental choice. Certification as a Green product means the product is highly energy efficient, uses sustainable packaging (>80% recycled cardboard content, FSC®-certified printed matter and PVC-free packaging), reduces the use of hazardous materials (PVC/BFR free plastic housing) and is easer to recycle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 W
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker driver
          1 x 1.75"

        • Power

          Battery type
          lithium polymer (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          12  hr

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • carrying strap
          • USB cable for PC charging
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          99 x 93 x 77  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          113 x 60 x 135 mm
          Product weight
          0.157  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.245  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • carrying strap
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

