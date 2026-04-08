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Lid of coffee bean container

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Lid of coffee bean container

CP0504

Lid of coffee bean container

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Manuals & Documentation

This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Incanto, PicoBaristo, Philips3000, Philips3100, Philips4000 Series. (EP&SM Series included), Philips5000 Series.

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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